Don;t Blame Yoruba Nation, IPOB, For Civil War In Nigeria – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said the group and those agitating for Yoruba Nation will not be held responsible if there is a civil war in Nigeria.

According to him, those to blame for such will be the people not granting the agitators the referendum they deserve.

He tweeted, “The IPOB, Yoruba Nation will not be held responsible for another Civil War in Nigeria rather those who refused to listen to us when we called for referendum. Nobody like war, nobody want war, but if that is the option available for Biafra we will take it in due time@UN @JoeBiden.”

