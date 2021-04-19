Don’t Be Afraid Of Bullet, Defence Minister Tells Troops In North-East

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has asked troops in the North-East to be more daring in their fight against insurgents.

The Minister who paid them a visit advised them not to be afraid of bullets, saying it will never kill them if they are not meant to die from bullet.

Speaking during a morale-boosting visit to the troops in Maiduguri, Borno state over the weekend, Magashi, a retired Brig.-Gen. said what should be on the minds of the troops while battling insurgents should be to secure the country.

He said, “You should not be afraid of the bullet because it can even meet you in the house if it means you dying by it. But if you are not meant to die by the bullet, it will never kill you even at the heart of a war.”