Don’t Allow Sharia In South-West, PFN Tells Senate

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has urged the Senate to disregard attempts by some groups to smuggle Sharia into the South-West.

This is as each region in Nigeria is holding sessions on Constitutional Review.

The President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, said in a statement issued by his Media Office on Thursday, said the move could plunge Nigeria into religious crisis.

He said, “The problems confronting our nation are enormous than wanting to create more. Sharia law is alien to our culture of religious existence in the South-West. As such, nobody should through any subterfuge, bring it in to cause crisis.”