Donaruma Emerges Euro 2020 Most Outstanding Player

Italy goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, has been crowned Euro 2020’s Most Outstanding Player.

Donnarumma, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, was instrumental as the Azzurri won the trophy at Wembley Stadium.

He officially becomes the first goalkeeper to win the prize.

The former AC Milan stopper made two saves in the penalty shootout as Italy beat England in the final.

In total, Donnarumma conceded only four goals throughout the entire tournament.

He never let in more than one goal in any game, as Italy found redemption just four years after World Cup qualification heartbreak.

