Don Jazzy Reveals Why He’s Not Part Of EndSARS Protest

Music producer, Don Jazzy has said that he’s not healthy enough to join the EndSARS protests raging across Nigeria.
The protesters are calling on the government to abolish the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, which has been accused of brutality.
The campaign against the police unit has gained worldwide attention with many notable personalities lending their voice in support.
To reveal why he’s not part of the protest, Don Jazzy tweeted:
“True, true wish I was healthy enough.
“But I commend every single soul doing it. It’s not beans. #EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality.”
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to reform SARS which will end their brutality.
