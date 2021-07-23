Sports

Doctor Gives Condition For Eriksen To Play In Serie A

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Christian Eriksen’s career in the Italian Serie A may have come to an end due to the heart problem he suffered at the Euro 2020.

The pplayer who collapsed during a game at the tournament had a defibrillator installed in his heart.

“Only if the defibrillator is removed from him and a specialist can show that he is physically well again can he play for Inter Milan again,” Francesco Braconaro, a member of the scientific commission at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), said on Thursday.

“It is not possible in Italy to issue a match permit for a professional with a defibrillator,” he said.

