Djokovic Beats Tsitsipas To French Open Title

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a game (photo credit: AFP)

Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

The world number one triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 over the Greek 22-year-old who was playing in his first Slam final.

Djokovic, 34, is now just one major away from equalling the all-time record of 20, jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

