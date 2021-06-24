DJ Big N Slams Those Attacking The Sex Revelations In BBNaija

DJ Big N has tackled Nigerians condemning BBNaija’s lockdown housemates, Dorathy and Ka3na, who on Tuesday night, June 22, on the reunion show, revealed that they got involved with some housemates sexually. While Dorathy revealed she performed oral s3x on Brighto, Ka3na revealed that she had s3x in the house with Praise.

Nigerians have since attacked the ladies for publicly admitting their sexual involvement with guys during the show .

DJ Big N in a post shared on his Instagram page, described Nigerians as hypocrites for condemning the ladies. See what he wrote below..

