Disregard Groups Soliciting Funds For Igboho’s Case, Lawyer Tells Nigerians

Chief Yomi Alliyu, one of the lawyers representing Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has urged the public to disregard groups soliciting funds to help his client in the case against him in Benin Republic.

This is as he revealed that monetary offers from some groups to support his client have been turned down by him.

According to him, Igboho has been carrying his cross alone with no assistance from home or abroad.

“It has come to our notice that various groups and individuals that have nothing to do with the case filed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa have been laying claims to sponsoring the suits and/or criticising decisions of court thereon

“We want to be quick to say that as of today no group and/or individual has contributed a kobo to the two cases going on in Nigeria to wit, his aides’ case in Abuja and the Ibadan matter,” Alliyu said.

“Various peanuts offered by some very loud groups have been turned down by me on my client’s instructions.

“He has been carrying his cross alone with no assistance from home or abroad! People should be brave to challenge any individual and/or group asking them for money on bail on his behalf or those of his aides!

“Bail is free in all Courts in Nigeria and as such neither Igboho nor his aides need assistance on bail. Our client is willing and able to prosecute his matters to logical conclusions without peanuts being offered by those claiming to be involved in his struggle.”