Diego Simeone Speaks On Atletico Madrid’s Attempt To Land Messi

Diego Simeone is the longest serving manager with Athletico/ Twitter

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has denied claims that his club tried ti land Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Messi left Barcelona as a free agent last week and was immediately signed by Paris St Germain.

It was speculated that he was to join former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, in Atletico Madrid, which has now been debunked by Simeone.

“You can see that Barcelona’s situation caused this exit and that it was huge for our league because of the standing Messi has in LaLiga and in Barcelona.

“It is clear that we were not talking to him and did not have the slightest chance of taking him,” Simeone explained to reporters in a press conference held on Saturday.

On LaLiga being without Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time, Simeone added: “I understand that in the English League, Messi and Ronaldo are not there either and it is one of the biggest leagues in the world.”

