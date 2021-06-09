Headline

Dialogue With IPOB, Gumi Urges Federal Government

Damola Areo27 mins ago
Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has urged government to sit down and discuss with the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The group is threatening the break the South-East and South-South out of Nigeria.

However, Gumi who has been clamouring for dialogue with bandits in the North believes dialogue with IPOB will help in addressing their agitation.

According to Gumi: “Government should try to be frank and engage even with IPOB’s people. Government should call them ‘you come and sit down let’s talk, what is your problem’.

“Government should call them for a dialogue; see nobody doubts Nigeria. The problem is that the government is not being considerate even with these herdsmen.”

