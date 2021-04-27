Dialogue With Angry Youths, Ohanaeze Tells South-East Govs

Apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged South-East governors to dialogue with angry youths in the region.

This is following the attacks on police stations, prison, and private individuals including government staff by unknown gunmen in the pat week.

According to a statement by the Secretary-General of the Chidi-Ibeh led Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, dialogue is needed now to avoid doom for the region.

Okechukwu recalled that “there have been instances where security agencies opened fire on Biafra agitators where they are holding their meetings and nothing was done about it. That is where the problem started and we must address it from there.

“We have two challenges- the killer herdsmen who have been ravaging the land and nothing serious was done to checkmate them. Secondly, the neglect of the youths while politicians lived in affluence.

“However, we must all know that whatever is happening is to our own disadvantage and the enemies are happy that the South-East is burning.

“The Federal Government has also not implemented the promises it made during the EndSARS, especially with regards to financial compensation of victims. We also did not see much from them in the form of palliatives during the COVID-19 lockdown, so the youths are angry.

“Now, talking about the South-East Governors meeting on Sunday, they still missed the point. The people at the centre of it all- the youths, were not in any way represented during the meeting.

“What we are saying is that everybody should rise up to the occasion; the governors are trying but what is happening is beyond them and we have to help them.”

“There should be town hall meetings; there should be interface, engagements with the youths, the youths are not happy with the system they found themselves in Nigeria.

“The governors are even setting up committees without the youths, without their representatives. We are calling on the governors and other stakeholders to reach out to the youths, they should give what belongs to the youths to them. There is danger ahead and that danger can be averted now. If they fail to do so, it will not augur well for our people,” he warned.