Dhul Hijja: Look Out For New Moon, Sultan Tells Muslims

Damola Areo2 hours ago
Suktan of Sokoto/File Photo

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar III, has advised Muslims to be on the lookout for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH.

The monarch who gave the directive on Friday said the commencement of the lookout should start on Saturday.

This he said in a statement issued by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Junaidu.

The statement reads in part, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, July 10, which is equivalent to 29th day of Dhul Qadah 1442AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Dhul Hijja 1442AH.

“Muslim are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan”.

