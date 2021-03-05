Destruction Will Not Help You, Tinubu Tells Youths

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has advised youths in the state against the destruction and disruption of activities in the state.

Tinubu said this during the commissioning of the flyover bridge in Pen Cinema Agege, Lagos On Friday.

He said, “Don’t copy vagabonds and those who are into thuggery. There is no development if there is no peace. We must encourage peace. The government will ensure that you get the right education. Education is an investment in your future.

“Destruction and disruption will not help you to reach the destination you desire to reach. We will support your aspirations but help the state, ensure peace in our state and country.”

Tinubu also commended the state government for the completion of the bridge.

“Despite the turbulence and crisis of the virus, the lockdown, you are able to continue to deliver this state. You have shown great determination as a government,” he added

It would be recalled that destruction of public and private properties was recorded in Lagos in October 2020 during the #EndSARS protest in demand for an end to police brutality.