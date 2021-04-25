Sports

Despite Drop In Points, Zidane Says Title Race Not Over For Madrid

Damola Areo1 day ago
Zidane's Real Madrid Go Down To Resurgent Valencia
Image courtesy Getty

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has reacted after his side dropped points in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Madrid are now three points ahead of third placed Barcelona and two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

The Frenchman, however, believes the title race is not over for his side.

“No, I don’t think [the league is getting away],” Zidane told Movistar.

“They’re two points dropped for us, but I don’t think so. We have to keep going, we tried, we clearly lacked something in attack.

“We were good defensively but we missed something with the ball. I don’t think the league is over.”

