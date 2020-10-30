Desmond Elliot Calling Us Children Is Very Annoying – DJ Switch

DJ Switch has slammed Lagos lawmaker Desmond Elliot after he addressed the Nigerians who took to social media in the EndSARS protests as children.

Desmond Elliot made the remark while addressing the Lagos State House of Assembly where he drummed support for the regulation of social media.

The former Nollywood actor said, “When I read the comments, I could not believe it, Mr Speaker. The curses, abuses from children and I asked myself is this Nigeria, what is going on?

“Children cursing, people entering Oba’s palace and removing his staff of office, our culture is gone,” he said.

Reacting to Elliot’s comment, DJ Switch said “Desmond Elliot calling us children is very annoying.

“He his angry at the celebrities and influencers because they have a voice?

“He is not even angry about the Lekki Massacre. He has proven to us that it not by having a young person there but a competent one.”