Desmond Elliot Apologizes For Addressing Youths As Children

A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has apologized for addressing the youth as children during plenary.

Desmond Elliot who was speaking on the EmdSARS protests said that he made the statement out of the magnitude of destruction that followed the protests.

Apologizing in a statement he issued, the former actor promised to henceforth engage constructively on issues that affect everyone.

His statement read: “I have read your honest feedback& suggestions& I sincerely apologize for addressing the youth as “Children” I did not mean to be insensitive with this, it was borne out of the magnitude of destruction&looting of businesses I witnessed when I went on a tour of my constituency

“I saw women crying and my constituent members distraught as a result of the damages inflicted on their source of livelihood. I was moved by this while giving my submission on the floor of the House.

“I allowed my emotions get the better of me and for this I apologize to everyone my earlier statements may have hurt.

“Please, understand that even the best of us make mistakes. This is why, moving forward, I ask that we all try to engage constructively on the issues that affect all of us. I promise to do the same.

“The pain that I feel for my constituents, the calls for assistance that I continue to get, and the need to mitigate against further destruction and violence will continue to drive my engagements and my work.

“I thank you all for expressing your views, and in the future, I promise to be more conscious and aware. Together, we will build a better Nigeria. End.”