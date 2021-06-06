Desmond Elliot Advises Buhari Govt On Twitter Ban

Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Surulere Constituency, Desmond Elliot, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider his ban on Twitter operations in the country.

Elliot, ironically, took to his Twitter page to state this.

According to the Nollywood actor and director, Nigerians have the freedom to express themselves and the ban tramples on their rights.

He also admitted that the ban will affect youths and entrepreneurs, whose businesses is linked to Twitter.

“In the past, our government have shown the required goodwill to stand on side of the people even when it’s not too convenient for them to do so. I believe that this won’t be an exception.

“I want to appeal to the government to reconsider this ban in the interest of our people and our country at large,” Elliot added.

Although Nigerians have switched to the use of VPNs to access Twitter, the federal government has threatened to arrest people flouting the directive.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, gave the directive in a statement issued by his spokesman, Umar Gwandu.

Daily Post