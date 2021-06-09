Deschamps Tips Kante For Ballon d’Or Award

French coach, Didier Deschamps has tipped Chelsea midfielder, N’golo Kante to win the Ballon d’Or Award.

Kante has won the World Cup, two English Premier League titles, Europa League, and this year’s Champions League.

This and more made Deschamps tip the French international for the award.

“N’Golo, he doesn’t have the record of a striker. He can score a few goals, but because of what he does, everyone must have watched his last games, especially the Champions League final, N’Golo is also a driving force,” Deschamps told a press conference ahead of Euro 2020.

“The Ballon d’Or? He deserves it. You know the criteria as well as I do, it mainly concerns offensive players. When there was a defender or a midfielder, it was because there was no attacking player who had really marked the football year.

“He is one of those driving forces of the France team too, he has a place, it’s not in relation to his size by saying that he is small, but he is huge.”