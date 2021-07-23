Depay Hails Messi As Barcelona Unveil Dutch Forward

Memphis Depay has hailed Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi, after he made a move to the Spanish La Liga side from French Ligue one club, Lyon.

The 27-year-old was unveiled by Barcelona at the Camp Nou yesterday.

Shortly after the event, Depay expressed readiness to play beside Messi.

“It is a dream [to play with Messi],” Depay said.

“He is a legend and I don’t need to say too much else. The best player in the world.

“Did you see what he did in the Copa America?

“I am really looking forward to playing with Leo [Messi] and his qualities are clear.

“I am a big fan.”