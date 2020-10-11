Deontay Wilder’s Management Says Tyson Fury Bout Still On

Deontay Wilder’s management has denied reports that his fight with Tyson Fury has been called off.
Wilder was to fight in a triology with Fury to regain his WBC heavyweight belt.
However, reports said that the fight has been called off and has now paved way for Fury and Anthony Joshua to battle for the Undisputed Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World.
Reacting to the reports, his co-manager, Shelly Finkel, confirmed that the bout with Fury is still in the works.
“They are wrong, we will fight in December,” Finkel told Sky Sports.
Wilder was stopped in the seventh round by Fury in a bout which took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas.
