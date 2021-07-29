Democracy, Tyranny Can’t Coexist – Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Wednesday, said democracy and dictatorship cannot coexist.

This is as the cleric lamented that youths in the country are beginning to feel disempowered in the scheme of things

Speaking in Abuja at The Kukah Centre and Open Society Initiative for West Africa, OSIWA, Kukah said, “This is a dangerous path we are treading. Our young people are feeling disempowered.

‘’We are faced with a nation that is consuming its own children, we are faced with the prospects of an uncertain future. It is impossible, even the worst enemy of Nigeria would never have contemplated that this is where we will be.’’

According to him, Nigerians will have the opportunity in 2023 to think about the mistakes they made in the past.

He said: “Democracy is not an exercise undertaken by good men and women, which is what Nigerians have always fallen victim to — that we are looking for holy men, men of integrity, men of dignity to govern us and we assume that managing a diverse Nigeria does not require some level of deep intellectual reflection and understanding on the complexity in managing a society so energetic.

“This is a dangerous path we are treading. Our young people are feeling disempowered. We are faced with a nation that is consuming its own children, we are faced with the prospects of an uncertain future. ‘’It is impossible, even the worst enemy of Nigeria would never have contemplated that this is where we will be.”