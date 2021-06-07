Dele Momodu Slams Christian Community’s Silence On TB Joshua’s Death

Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu, has wondered why the Christian Community in Nigeria has not reacted to the passing of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN.

TB Joshua was announced dead yesterday by his church on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Reacting to the silence from the Christian community, Momodu said the late cleric is still hated even in death.

He wrote on Instagram: “Seriously no word from the Christian community in Nigeria regarding the death of TB Joshua. Even in death he is still hated.”

He added: “Does he really need any validation… All souls will die.”