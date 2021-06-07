News

Dele Momodu Slams Christian Community’s Silence On TB Joshua’s Death

Damola Areo4 hours ago
21

Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu, has wondered why the Christian Community in Nigeria has not reacted to the passing of Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN.

TB Joshua was announced dead yesterday by his church on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Reacting to the silence from the Christian community, Momodu said the late cleric is still hated even in death.

He wrote on Instagram: “Seriously no word from the Christian community in Nigeria regarding the death of TB Joshua. Even in death he is still hated.”

He added: “Does he really need any validation… All souls will die.”

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
21

Related Articles

Ruga: Ooni Of Ife, Wole Soyinka Blow Out, Call On Nigerians To Defend Themselves

Ooni Warns Politicians Against Lies, Corruption

4 hours ago
Presidential Jet: Islamic Group MURIC Reveals 'Real' Mission In Nigeria

No South-West Yoruba Christian Can Win Presidential Election – MURIC

4 hours ago

Edo To Strengthen Tax Laws, Eliminate Cash Payment

8 hours ago
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Mbaka Resumes Preaching, Cries Out Over DSS Invitation

8 hours ago
Back to top button