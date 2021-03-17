Dele Momodu Kicks As EFCC Orders Bankers To Declare Assets

News

Dele Momodu

Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu has expressed displeasure at the order by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to bankers and financial institution operators.

The order issued by EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, requires them to declare their assets by July 1.

He said Section 1 of the Bank Employees, ETC. (Declaration of Assets) Act 1986 makes it mandatory for every employee of any Bank to make full disclosure of assets upon employment, and annually in subsequent years.

Reacting to the order, Dele Momodu questioned if Nigeria is in a military regime.

He tweeted, “Are we in a military regime? Why not start with government agencies and politicians? Banks belong largely to the private sector.”

