Deji Adeyanju Tells Journalists To Boycott Federal Government Events

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has urged journalists to boycott all Federal Government events and activities in the country for two weeks in protest against the NBC fine placed on some media houses.
NBC fined AIT, Arise TV and Channels Television for their coverage of the EndSARS protests which lasted for two weeks.
The media houses were asked to pay the sum of N3 million each.
Kicking against the fine, Deji Adeyanju urged journalists to protest against the government’s decision.
In a tweet, the activist wrote: “I appeal to the NUJ to boycott all Federal Government events and activities in the country for 2weeks in protest against the NBC fine of AIT, ARISE and CHANNELS.
“This should be the irreducible minimum. Don’t be vocal only against FFK and scarred of Buhari. #EndSARS.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.