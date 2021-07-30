Defence Minister Blames Traditional leaders For Insecurity

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, has lad the blame of the increase in banditry and terrorism on the doorstep of traditional leaders.

This is as he accused them of compromising security while speaking on the theme, ‘The Nigerian National Question: Implications for National Unity.’

This was at a one-day security summit by the Faculty of Social Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

He was represented by his Special Adviser Technical, Ahmed Jibrin.

He said, “The political and traditional elite at the local level are a most times not present in their constituencies and therefore create the vacuum that insurgents, terrorists and bandits fill in the administration of local authorities.

“What about the failure of our religious and opinion leaders who do not provide counter narratives to be misguided religious zealots, as well as sustainable engagement of local population by regional and community leaders?

“What appears to be the most apparent is the lack of efficient intelligence system or lack of will to utilize the provided intelligence in carrying out security operations by the military and para-military agencies, as all security stakeholders appear to be compromised by the insurgents in the Northeast as well as bandits/kidnappers in the Northwest and North Central.”