Declare August 9 Public Holiday Or Face Allah’s Wrath – MURIC Tells FG

Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and governors to declare August 9 a public holiday.

August 9 is the first day of the year in the Islamic calendar.

According to MURIC Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, if the day is not declared public holiday, the Federal Government will face the punishment of Allah.

“We are calling on all state governors who are Muslims to identify with this noble, peaceful and divinely rewarding struggle by declaring this coming Monday (9th August, 2021) as Hijrah Day holiday.

“Members of state executives (commissioners, chairmen of agencies, etc) who are Muslims have a duty to bring this to the attention of state governors as a matter of urgency.

“Also, chairmen of local governments who are Muslims should encourage and support Islamic organisations and schools within their jurisdiction to organise events to mark the Day.

“On the other hand, Muslims in public offices who fail to promote it will have questions to answer before Allah yaom al-Qiyamah because they will have to explain why they abandoned their faith and their fellow Muslims for worldly gains,” it said.