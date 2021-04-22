Deal With Secessionists Before Demanding 2023 Presidency, AYCF Tells Ohanaeze

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has asked the Ohanaeze Ndigbo organisation to deal with secessionists in their region before demanding the 2023 presidency.

This is according to the AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima.

He said this in reaction to the statement credited to the President-General of Ohanaeze, George Obiozor, who said the Igbo will negotiate with other regions to clinch the 2023 presidency.

Shettima reacted, saying, “If Ohanaeze says they will negotiate, then that is a bit of politics but unfortunately for them, they need to ensure sanity in their region first.

“Nobody will deprive them the opportunity to produce the president being a Nigerian but not when they have one of their own threatening the corporate existence of our nation, Nigeria.

“They have not taken any decisive step to condemn the action and inactions of those criminally minded people, but expect Nigerians to entrust them with power.

“It will be difficult to entrust them with power, it’s better for them to ensure sanity in their home before coming to the table to discuss with those on top so people can say they have shown commitment and not by threats and intimidations, those days are over.”