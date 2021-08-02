DCP Abba Kyari’s List Of Achievements By Ifeanyi Okolie

Awards:

1. Triple IGP Commendation Medal for courage 2012, 2013, 2014.

2. Triple Lagos State Governor’s award for Gallantry, Leadership and Service excellence 2011, 2012, 2013.

3. Lagos State Commissioner of Police Commendation Award for courage 2011

Best Anti-Crime Police Officer in West Africa from Security Watch Africa.

4. Star Award from CRAN 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017, 2018, 2019.

5. Star Award for Outstanding Gallantry In Africa 2018 by Security watch Africa.

6. Africa’s Best Detective Of the Year 2018.

7. The best Police officer of the Decade Award

8. 2018 HERO of the year Award by Silverbird Group.

9. Presidential medal for courage from President Mohammadu Buhari on 1/4/2016.

Arrests:

1• Arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious Kidnap kingpin Billionaire Kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwaumadike Aka Evans in Lagos State and his Gangmembers, now Under Prosecution.

2• Arrest of the killers of former Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) Air Marshal Alex Badeh ‘rtd’ along Keffi-Gitata Kaduna Road, Under Prosecution

3• Arrest of the most wanted Boko-Haram Commander Umar Abdulmalik and Eight (cool of his Terrorists gang members, Under Investigations

4• Arrest of Twenty-two (22) Boko-Haram Terrorist gang members responsible for the kidnap of the Chibok School Girls in 2014 and also responsible for series of suicide bombings/several attacks and ambush against Security Agents in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States. Now Under Prosecution.

5• Captured the Most Deadly Kidnapper in the History of Nigeria, Henry Chibueze Aka “Vampire” in Owerri, Imo State and his gangmembers, Under Prosecution

6• Arrest of the Deadly Offa Bank robbers that invaded Offa Town, Kwara State and robbed five commercial Banks, the gang also murdered over Thirty-one (31) innocent Nigerians Making it the deadliest Bank Robbery in the History Of Nigeria. Under Prosecution.

7• Arrest of kidnappers who kidnapped a serving Assistant Comptroller of Customs In Portharcourt, Under Prosecution.

8• Arrest of a syndicate of kidnappers, armed bandits and their sponsors in Zamfara State, after the gang had kidnapped the twin sisters before their wedding, under Prosecution

9• Arrest of Osama and gang of deadly armed robbers and murderers who escaped from lawful custody at the detention Facility of SARS Lokoja, Kogi State.

9b, Also Arrest Of the GOD father/Grand Commander of Criminals in Kogi State, Notorious Assassin, Armed robber and Kidnapper Zakari Yau Of Kogi State. He has over 200 Armed youth under his Control including the Osama Mentioned above. Under Prosecution.

10• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap/murder of Mr. John Iheanacho a staff of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/President of Eastern Zone Investment Cooperative Society Ltd, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Under Prosecution.

11• Arrest of suspect responsible for the murder of Lieutenant Abubakar Yahaya Yusuf a serving Naval Officer and his girlfriend Miss. Lorraine Onye in Rivers State, Under Prosecution

12• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of two South African Citizens in Kaduna State, Under Prosecution

13• Arrest of the Terrorist responsible for the bombing of Kuje and Nyanya towns of Abuja and recovery of primed bombs in the FCT, Under Prosecution.

14• Arrest of deadly kidnappers responsible for the kidnap of two Americans and two Canadians in Kaduna State, Under Prosecution

15•Arrest Of a Notorious Criminal who threaten to Kill the Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar and his Family. Under Prosecution

16• Arrest of the kidnappers of elder statesman Chief Olu Falae in Ondo State, Sentenced to Life imprisonment by Ondo State High Court.

17• Arrest of gang of deadly killers responsible for the killing of several innocent persons in Benue State and recovery of their operational weapons, under Prosecution.

18• Arrest of notorious arms dealer who specializes in selling arms to armed robbers, kidnappers and Politicians in South-West/recovery of over Fifty arms and thousands of life ammunitions, Under Prosecution.

19• Arrest of the most notorious armed robber in the South-West, Abiodun Egunjobi Aka “Godogodo” in Ibadan, Oyo State, he was responsible for the death of over Five hundred (500) innocent Nigerians & Police Officers, Under Prosecution.

20• Arrest of the Kidnappers of the Turkish School Girls in Ogun and Lagos States, under Prosecution.

21• Arrest of the kidnappers/murderers of Barrister Sherif Yazid along Abuja-Kaduna Express road, under Prosecution

22• Arrest of most the notorious kidnapping kingpin in Kogi State Halti Bello and twenty of his gang members, the gang had been terrorizing Kogi State and its environ for many years, who also kidnapped and murdered one Istifanus Gurama a senior staff of Dangote group, Under Prosecution

23• Arrest of more than Twenty 20) different gangs of kidnappers totaling over Three hundred (300) kidnappers and recovery of over Two hundred (200) AK47 rifles and other dangerous weapons used in terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highways, Under Prosecution.

24• Arrest of kidnappers/murderers of the Production Manager of Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited Mr. Ubani Onyema ‘m’ 64 years old, in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Under Prosecution

25• Arrest of the most Notorious assassin in the South-west Ade Lawyer and his gang responsible for series of killings in various parts of Lagos State and South-western Nigeria, Under Prosecution

26• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Isheri Landlords in Lagos State, Under Prosecution

27• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Eighty (80) years old Chief Felix Ogbona in Aba, Abia State, under Prosecution

28• Arrest of assassins and masterminds who gruesomely murdered Mr. Uba Emmanuel aka Onwa in Festac Town, Lagos State, Under Prosecution

29• Arrest of kidnappers of Dr. Alex Pepple in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, under Prosecution

30• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Ikorodu School Girls in Lagos State, under Prosecution

31• Arrest of the Kidnappers of CBN Governor’s wife in Delta State, Under Prosecution

32• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse in Kaduna State, Under Prosecution

33• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Serrie Leonian Deputy High Commissioner in Kaduna State, Under Prosecution

34• Arrest of the Kidnappers of former Minister of Finance Okonjo Iweala’s Mother in Delta State, Under Prosecution

35• Arrest of Niger-Delta militants planning to bomb 3rd Mainland bridge/recovery of arms and explosives in Lagos State, Under Prosecution

36• Arrest of Niger Delta militants/notorious Kidnappers and recovery of GPMG, Ak 47 rifles and military grenades in Port-harcourt, Rivers State, Under Prosecution.

37• Arrest of notorious gang who planned to Kidnap Nigerian billionaire

Femi Otedola in Lagos State, under Prosecution

38• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Oniba of Iba a first class King in Lagos State, Sentenced to Death by Hanging by the Lagos State High Court.

39• Arrest of kidnappers of Hon. Sani Bello member of House of Reps/representing Mashi Federal Constituency of Katsina State (now late), Under Prosecution

40• Arrest of the Armed Robbers/Militants who attacked and robbed Lekki, Ikorodu, Festac and Agbara Banks in Ogun and Lagos State, under Prosecution

41• Arrest of the Kidnappers of the three (3) Orekoya’s Children in Lagos State, under Prosecution

42• Arrest of the Kidnappers of Former Chairman of Ejigbo LGA in Lagos State, under Prosecution

43• Arrest of Killers of Oyo State member of House of Assembly in Oyo State, under Prosecution

44• Arrest of the kidnappers and Killers of Reverend father Adeyi in Otukpo Benue State, Sentenced to Death by Benue State High Court.

45• Arrest of Kidnappers of Alhaji Salami and many other victims in Abuja, under Prosecution

45b: Arrest Of 5 Kidnappers Of Channel Television Staff In Abuja. Under investigation.

46• Arrest of the kidnappers of two (2) ABTI American University of Nigeria Female Students in Abuja, under Prosecution

47• Arrest of the attackers of Nimbo Community in Enugu State which resulted to Many deaths. Under Prosecution

48• Rescue Of Magajin Garin Daura from Kidnappers in Kano State and Arrest Of 13 of the Kidnappers/Terrorist , Under Investigation

49• Arrest Of a Notorious Southwest Kidnap Kingpin Abubakar Mohd Aka Buba and his Gangmembers In Oyo State. Under investigation

50• Arrest Of the deadliest Kidnapper in the Southwest Abdullahi Abubakar aka Osama and his Group In Ekiti State. Under investigation

51•Arrest Of Adamu Umoru aka Dabo and Group. He is one of the Kingpins Of Abuja-Kaduna expressway Kidnappers Responsible for Kidnapping Dr Mahmoud Chairman UBEC, Killing his Driver and also Many Other Kidnappings and Killings Along the Expressway. Under Investigation

52• Arrest Of Usman Mohd and Group Of Kidnappers Responsible for kidnapping the Son Of the immediate Past Minister Of Health In Oyo State and Many Other kidnappings in the Southwest. Under investigation

53• Arrest Of Tony Raphael aka Chairman and his group, He is a Kidnap Kingpin Terrorizing Rivers State. Under investigation

54• Arrest Of Abdullahi Sani and his Group Responsible for the Kidnapping Of the Mother in-law Of Governor Masari Of Katsina State. Under investigation

55• Arrest Of Notorious Kidnapper Isa Abdullahi aka Biyi and his Gang Responsible for Several Kidnappings and Killing In Katsina State. Under investigation

56• Arrest Of Gbenga Ojomo the Most Notorious Illegal Arms and Ammunition Smuggler in Nigeria, Responsible for Smuggling Thousands Of Rifles and Ammunition from Libya and Burkina Faso to Nigeria. Over 50 Rifles and thousands of Ammunition recovered from him and his group. Under investigation

57• Arrest Of Sunday Abel aka School boy and his Deadly Gang Of Kidnappers Terrorizing the Southeast. Responsible for Kidnapping and Killing Of a Serving American Soldier on vacation In IMO State and Many other Kidnappings and Killings in the Southeast. Under investigation

58• Arrest Of Cajetan Otti and Group Of Notorious kidnappers Terrorizing Abia State and Recovery Of Several Rifles. Under investigation

59• Arrest Of Divine Nmeni and his gang of Notorious Kidnappers who were Responsible for several Kidnappings and Rapes In Rivers State. Under Prosecution

60• Re-Arrest Of Notorious Taraba State Kidnap Kingpin Hamisu Bala Wadume and Recovery Of Several Rifles after he was Rescued and released from IRT hands 2 weeks earlier. Under Prosecution.

61• Arrest of Kidnappers responsible for Kidnapping 4 Turkish Expatriates In Kwara State and eventual Successful Rescue of the Victims and Arrest Of the kidnappers/Recovery Of their Arms. Under investigation.

62• Arrest Of 13 members of a Notorious Child stealing and Selling Syndicate operating in the North, South South and South east and Recovery of 6 Stolen Children and eventual handed over of the Children to their Real Parents. Investigation continues as Many Children are yet to be recovered.

63• Arrest Of Notorious and Deadly Abuja-Kaduna Kidnapping Kingpin Umar Abdullahi aka Ore in Kujama LGA Kaduna state and his gang of 13 kidnappers. He was responsible for Several killings and kidnappings along Abuja-kaduna express including the killing of Barr Yazid Sheriff in 2017 among many others.

64• Arrest Of Godwin Akura and his gang who specialized in Robbing innocent Citizens at ATM Points and Recovery Of Over 200 ATM cards belonging to different Victims from the Suspects. Under investigation

65• Arrest Of Nwafor Chibueze and Gang Of 8 deadly Armed robbers who specialized in Robbing Expensive Cars and using Jammers to disable tracking devices in the cars before conveying the Cars to Niger Republic through Katsina State. Under investigation

66• Arrest Of Godspower Amadi and gang of 11 Notorious Kidnappers Terrorizing Portharcourt-Owerri Express Way. Under investigation.

67• Arrest Of Unrepentant Ex-Convict and Deadly Kidnap Kingpin Usman Mohammed aka Dogo who was Charged to Court several times and released, Responsible for heading the last 3 kidnappings Along Abuja-kaduna Express Way. Confessed to have killed over 50 innocent Citizens.

68• Arrest Garba Yau and His Gang Of deadly kidnappers Terrorizing Southwestern Nigeria Responsible for KIDNAPPING Pastor Segun Adeyanju In Ogbomosho OYO State and many other victims across the Southwest.

69• Arrest of Haruna Saidu and Syndicate of illegal Arm Dealers and Recovery Of 11 AK47 Rifles and thousands of Ammunition. They Supply AK47 Rifles to Kidnappers and Bandits In Katsina, Kaduna, Zamafara and Sokoto States. Under investigation.

70• Arrest Of 14 deadly Kidnappers Terrorizing Adamawa and Taraba States and Recovery Of Several Ak47 Rifles, Other weapons, Charms and Ammunition.

71• Arrest Of Abdullahi Mohammed 32yrs and his 12 Notorious Gang Of Kidnappers Terrorizing Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway. Several Rifles recovered. Under investigation

71• Arrest Of Munkailu Liman 32yrs and his Gang Of Deadly kidnappers Responsible for the Attack, Killings and kidnappings along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway on the 14/1/2020 Where the Emir Of Potiskum Narrowly escaped as some of his aides were killed. Under investigation

72• Arrest Of Abdulazeez Amao 53yrs and Okechukwu Nwadiogbu 46yrs Notorious Illegal Arms dealer who bring Rifles and Ammunition from Libya to Nigeria and sell to Kidnappers and Bandits. Under investigation.

73• Arrest Of Nwazuo Izima aka XX 33yrs and 16 of his Gangmembers who are Notorious Kidnappers Terrorizing innocent Citizens in Abia, IMO and Enugu States. Several Rifles and Victims Vehicles recovered from the gang. Under investigation.

74• Arrest Of Adetayo Adediran 38yrs and his Gang Of 7 kidnappers Responsible for KIDNAPPING and Killing a Chinese Citizen Mr Defa Song on 17/2/2020 In OGUN State. Under investigation.

75• Arrest Of Onyedikachi Francis 26yrs and gang of 8 kidnappers including a Woman Amarachi Udensi 33yrs Responsible for Several Kidnappings in Imo and Abia States. Under investigation.

76• Arrest Of Ishak Khalid 30yrs and 13 Members Of Deadly Ansaru Terrorist group Responsible for Several Kidnappings Of Expatriates and High Profile Citizens across the North Western States Of Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Zamfara States. Under investigation.

77• Arrest Of Bashiri Musa 35yrs and gang of Deadly Kidnappers and Hired Assassins Terrorizing Kaduna State. They confessed to Several Assasinations and Kidnappers in Kaduna State. Under investigation.

78• Arrest Of Kelvin Uzor and his Gang Responsible for KIDNAPPING and Gruesome Ritual killings/Dismembering of two 7yr old Identical Twins in Delta State. Under investigation

79• Arrest Of a Very Deadly Kidnapper Abubakar Usman aka Small Peppe 32yrs and his Gang Terrorizing Delta and EDO States. He was on the most wanted list for more than 5yrs. Several Rifles, Ammunition and Charms Recovered. Under Investigation.

80• Arrest Of the Most Deadliest Kidnapper In Northern Nigeria Mustapha Mohammed 30yrs and his Gang Responsible for

A)Kidnapping the Catholic Seminarians in Kaduna State and killing of Seminarian Micheal Nnadi,

B, The Kidnapping Of Dr Philip Ataga’s wife and 2 Daughters then Killing his Wife who Heroically refused to be raped before Releasing the 2 Daughters after collecting Ransom

C)kidnapping 6 Students and 2 teachers of Engravers College in Kaduna State among many other kidnappings and killings. Under investigation.”