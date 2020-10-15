Davido Kicks As EndSARS Protests Get Banned In Abuja

Singer Davido has kicked against the decision of the Federal Government to ban protest in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The EndSARS protests were banned by the FCT administration due to the disregard by protesters for COVID-19 guidelines.

Below is the order from FCT:

“While the committee recognizes the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens.

“These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns.”

Davido who reacted to the news took to Twitter where he wrote:

“Can’t protest but y’all just had campaign rallies and conducted 2 elections recently!!! Do they think?? Wtf I’m ANGRY!!”