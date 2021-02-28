Davido Breaks Silence On Dumping Chioma

Davido in a new social media post has confirmed breaking up with his favorite babymama, Chioma and now seeing a American model.

Kemi Filani recalls that the drama started when Davido was seen in a video that made its way into the internet, holding hands with another lady, not Chioma, as they made way out of a night club in America.

The said lady goes with the Instagram ID @myayafaii and she is said to be the ex of an American rapper too.

Sharing insights into what really went wrong between the ex-lovers, an Instagram blog, cutie_julls claimed Chioma wasn’t giving Davido peace of mind.

“Chioma is always causing trouble whenever Davido wants to go and see his daughter, Imade cos she is always insecure and feels he might reunite with his first babymama, Sophie. Davido got tired and hence called off their relationship” the blog claimed.

Reacting to the frenzy on social media minutes ago, Davido posted “Value your peace of mind”