Dave Chappelle Wants Role In Nollywood Movies

Dave Chappelle, American stand-up comedian and actor, says he would love to feature in Nollywood movies.

The 47-year-old showbiz mogul spoke about returning to acting during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Chappelle said he is fascinated by the ingenuity of Nollywood directors and how they churn out movies with little resources.

“I have this weird idea. I want to go to Africa and do some of these Nollywood movies. I’ve been watching them, and how people can solve problems with so little resources,” he said.

“This is what these African directors are like. The movies look crazy but it’s funny how crazy they look.

“But it is also inspiring because I can’t believe this guy with no resources solve complicated filmmaking problem with this type of ingenuity because they had to. What if there is a reputable American star to apply these tricks to?”

“I come with this funny; you just give that look. Don’t you worry, it’s all going to work out. I want to do that, I want just to see what’s popping over there. Africa is popping right now.”

Chappelle also noted that based on the structure of the Nollywood industry, he would not need a script to star in their movies.

“I don’t know that I need one. You have to see one of these movies to see what I’m talking like about. It’s like something about it makes me feel joyful when I watch it,” he added.