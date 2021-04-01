Dapo Abiodun Launches Amotekun In Ogun State (Photos)

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has inaugurated the state’s chapter of the Western Security Network codenamed Amotekun.

At the event in Abeokuta on Thursday, Abiodun inaugurated patrol vehicles and motorcycles for operatives of the Amotekun Corps in the state. He named David Akinremi, a retired commissioner of police, as Commander of the corps. He also named Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka as Super Marshall.

The operatives are expected to be deployed to all the 20 LGAs of the state to curb kidnapping, herder-farmer crisis, and banditry.

In 2020, governors of the south-west states established the security outfit to tackle the rising cases of criminality in the region.

The bill for the establishment of the Amotekun corps was later signed by Abiodun.

The state has been battling with the activities of herders who allegedly destroy farms, kidnap and kill residents in the Yewa-North area.

Residents of border towns in the state have been forced to flee to Benin Republic to seek refuge.