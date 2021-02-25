Dangerous Weapons Recovered From Two Terrorising Ebute-Metta

The Lagos Police command has restored normalcy to Herbert Marcaulay/Ondo Street, Ebute Metta area, where some suspected cultists attacked individuals, dispossessed them of their valuables & damaged property as two suspects have been arrested by the police with dangerous weapons.

Today Wednesday 24th February, 2021, at about 11am some suspected cultists fomented troubles at the above areas creating fears in the minds of innocent Lagosians. Policemen were deployed to the areas and arrested two suspects.

The suspects are Tunde Rosanye, m, 39 and Muyideen Ayede, m, 20. Items recovered from them included one locally-made short gun, some live and expended cartridges, 2 cutlasses, 3 knives, one mobile phone and a small bag.

The suspects have given useful information to the police and efforts are on to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while assuring Lagosians that all hands will be on deck to consistently fight crimes and criminality, especially cultims and gangsterism in the state, ordered that the suspects be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation, and that other members of the gang must be brogugh to book.