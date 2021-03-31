Entertainment

Dakota James Reveals How To Handle Social Media Trolls

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Model and social media influencer Dakota James has revealed how trolls can be dealt with in social media.

According to her:

Be confident and love yourself
“If you are confident and know your worth, no one can convince you otherwise,” according to Dakota James. She agrees that the most essential quality to strive for is self-love. To live your dream life, you have to believe in yourself. Dakota maintains an unwavering shield of self-belief in herself.

Always focus on the positive
With almost 2 million followers, it is fair to say that Dakota James has many loyal fans. “My followers send me so many wonderful messages every day. They encourage me to keep going,” says Dakota. Staying optimistic is a foolproof way to tune out the trolls, offline and online.

Your passion comes first
Gifted with a curvy figure, Dakota knew she wanted to model for a living. This year, she focused on being a positive influence online. When asked about her success secret, Dakota mentions, “Brands want to work with models who are passionate about the art. It is as simple as being excited to get up and do your job every day.”

Form deep, personal connections online
For every 1 negative feedback, there will be 10 positive ones too. The key is to concentrate on the latter. Dakota believes that it is a two-way street between her and her fans. She reflects, “I never ignore fan requests. We communicate every day via my captions, comments, and DMs.”

Don’t be afraid to Report/Block
Instagram has strict community guidelines users have to adhere to. The right to report malicious words and harassment is reserved for everyone online, and Dakota suggests people use this judiciously. “Even though at the time it may seem like blocking these users will reduce your following, it is crucial to limit the negativity coming in,” concludes Dakota.

