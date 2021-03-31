Dafinone’s Appointment Shows Buhari’ Belief In Professionalism – Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate has said the choice of Chief Ede Dafinone as a Board member of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), signifies President Muhammadu Buhari’s belief in professionalism.

Senator Omo-Agege described the appointment as an honour to the Urhobo Nation in particular and Delta State in general.

The celebrated accountant is the son of world renowned accountant and elder statesman, late Senator David Dafinone.

In a statement personally signed by him, the Delta Central lawmaker recalled how the appointee has been using the Dafinone Foundation to provide scholarships for post-graduate education, distributing micro-credit loans to women and supporting the development of vocational skills within his community.

The appointment, he added, will enrich the Board as well as contribute immensely to the realization of NEXIM’s overall set goals, adding that it signals greater things to come for the Urhobo people and the Niger Delta region.

According to Omo-Agege, judging by Dafinone’s pedigree as an astute economist, chartered accountant, member of several indigenous and international professional bodies, he is coming to NEXIM with a wealth of experience that will add value to the Bank and extend its frontiers.

He urged him to see his appointment as a clarion call to serve humanity and promote the Buhari-led administration’s policy thrusts and development agenda.