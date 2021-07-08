Daddy Showkey Flaunts His Floor-Length Dreadlocks (Photos)

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey surprised his fans after he flaunted his floor-length dreadlocks on his Instagram handle.

The legendary musician, who recently revealed that he made the decision to never cut his hair after his encounter with a woman he met in Italy in year 2000, sister P, shared a video of his extremely long dreads on his official Instagram page.

He captioned the video: “The Spirit is on the air. @locsman_style Jah Rastafari, you can’t bend a good Man”