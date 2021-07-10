Daddy Freeze Slams Top Pastors For Snubbing TB Joshua’s Burial

OAP Daddy Freeze has slammed Christendom for snubbing the burial ceremony held for late Prophet TB Joshua.

The Synagogue Church of All Nations founder was buried at the premises of his church yesterday.

The event which was attended by pastors from different countries was, however, snubbed by top Nigerian pastors.

Reacting to the snub, Daddy Freeze stated that no matter what had transpired while TB Joshua was alive, the clergymen ought to have overlooked it by attending his burial now that he’s dead.

He said, ”Prophet T.B Joshua has been laid to rest. May his soul rest in peace. I worry with the turnout of Christians to this man’s funeral. I worry. If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation.

“I must say I am disappointed whether you like to admit it or not. I am disappointed.”

He wondered how someone can die and Christians cannot extend their condolence or commiserate with their families. He pointed out that when some persons died, the same TB Joshua in his lifetime did farewell for them and also commiserated with their families.

He said, ”I am disappointed, disappointed in you all. You have not shown a legacy of love. None of you..I tried to monitor. None of you could wear your clothes and fly your private jets and attend the funeral?

“If you ask me and you expect me to be honest, I am entirely disappointed in all the big daddies that we have. You people are our daddies. If you behave like this, how are we the children going to behave? If we are fighting, it should be during when someone dies. You people have turned gods of Men. He offended you, so?

“You don’t know what you have done…especially our daddies. ”he continued to speak

Addressing those who may attack him for not also attending the funeral, Freeze said, ”I am not old enough to attend T.B Joshua’s funeral. T.B Joshua is my father’s mate. Let us tell ourselves the truth. If the family had invited me, of course I would have attended but they do not know me. I am not on their level. They senior me. Maybe if I had attended his church when he was alive or gone to visit him once, it is different.’

“Whether you like to admit it or not, I am disappointed. At least Free nation gave online condolence. Did we not even dedicate a whole service to him? Whether we agreed with him a hundred percent or we did not, Baba has moved on.” he said