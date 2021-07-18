Customs Not Unknown Gunmen Raided Ibarapa – Oyo Govt

The Oyo State government has said Customs operatives carried out a raid on Ibarapa Areas of Oyo State, not unknown gunmen.

Reports had had it that unknown gunmen had attacked the areas late Friday night.

However, this has been debunked by the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde, Taiwo Adisa in a statement issued in Ibadan, the state capital.

“The political and traditional leaders of Ibarapa extraction at the meeting, described the Friday raid on Igangan, Igbo-Ora and other communities in the area by men of the NCS as unnecessary and not well-thought-out.

“They called on the leadership of Customs Service to regulate operations of its personnel.

“It will be better if the authorities restrict them to border towns to end unwarranted attacks on innocent communities,” Adisa said.