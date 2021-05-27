Current System Of Government Not Sustainable – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State also faulted the current system of government in operation in Nigeria saying it is not sustainable.

He said this during the hearing on Constitutional Review in Ekiti State yesterday.

He advised Nigeria to ditch the 1999 Constitution and head back to the 1963 Constitution which allowed each region to flourish.

His words: “All the agitations of the peoples of this country must be looked into with a view to improving the economic power of the average citizens.

“The best way possible is to allow each region flower in its areas of comparative advantage.

“The behemoth called the Federal Government must shed the excess weight unduly appropriated over time. It is the major cause of friction.

“It is the reason for the politics of bitterness. It explains why everyone wants the power at the centre. It promotes ethnic chauvinists and encourages mediocrity.

“The new law must view, critically, the current misnomer which sees the Federal Government appropriating humongous amounts for moribund agencies whose duties overlap with those of the states.”