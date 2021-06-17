Curfew In Abia Relaxed As Security Improves

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has relaxed the curfew placed in the state upon the improvement in the security status of the state.

The curfew was imposed in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu Local Government Areas

The announcement of the relaxation of the curfew was made in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu.

The statement reads, “In view of noticeable security improvements within the state and neighboring states, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed the relaxation of existing curfew times as follows:

“Curfew in Aba and Umuahia municipalities now takes effect from 10pm to 6am daily

“Curfew in Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu LGAs now takes effect from 8pm to 6am daily

“Government wishes to advise citizens and residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious movements to security agents and ensure full compliance with the new curfew regimes which take effect from Friday, 18th June, 2021, subject to further reviews”.