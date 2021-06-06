Cry To God, Obasanjo Urges Nigerians

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to cry to God because the current economic challenges is beyond ordinary man.

He said the situation has become overwhelming to the country’s leaders.

Obasanjo said this on Saturday during the 16th edition of Prayer Breakfast organised in Ogun State for the Christian Association of Nigeria.

“We seem to have been overwhelmed with the crises in our land, that is why we are here,” Obasanjo said.

“We have some challenges. These are beyond what we can handle we have to cry to God.

“Our land needs to be healed. We have been overwhelmed, those in government, executive, legislators, public servant, civil servant, private sector, we are overwhelmed.

“God cannot be overwhelmed. He is omnipotent, Omnipresent, I believe God will heal our land. That is the reason we are here.”