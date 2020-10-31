Cross River State Reviews Curfew

The Cross River State Government has annnounced that the curfew imposed in the state will now run from 6am-6pm.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christain Ita.

The new curfew will in the state start on Saturday, October 31st.

“The state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has reviewed the curfew imposed on the state and has directed that with effect from Saturday, October 31, 2020, curfew hours will now be between the hours of 6pm and 6am daily.

“Restriction of movement is hereby relaxed from 6am to 6pm,” the statement added.