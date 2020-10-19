Crocodile Smile: Don’t Use Military Force On Protesters – Gani Adams

The Aare Ona Kankafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has advised the Nigerian government not to use military force on EndSARS protesters.

He made this known in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari as the Nigerian Army prepares to launch Operation Crocodile Smile across the country.

He said, “It is wrong to give the impression that Nigeria is at war with its citizens. We must do everything to promote and defend democratic culture.

“I condemn violence in all forms. I strongly condemn the actions of some security operatives that murdered the protesters.

“The list available to me shows 20 people have been killed across the country. I also condemn in the most profound manner the killing of any protester or the killing of any security official associated with the protests.

Gani Adams condemned the attack on the convoy of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State who was addressing EndSARS protesters.

“I saw clips of the attack on the convoy of the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, Gboyega Oyetola. This is detasteful. In the same way I condemn the violent attacks on the convoy of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi. It’s unfortunate that the incidence in Osun led to avoidable deaths.

“The police should not just be reformed, it should be transformed. This is the time for you to work with the National Assembly to establish State and community policing system in line with the fundamental principles of federalism. You have a golden opportunity to do this. Go ahead and take the bull by the horn and save Nigeria from the potential of horrendous evil of a garrison state,” he stated.