Criminals Will Terrorise Nigeria Using IPOB’s Name – Deji Adeyanju

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has said that criminals will terrorise Nigeria using the name of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

He said this following the attack on the Owerri Correctional Centre and the Imo State Polcie Command on Monday.

In a series of tweets, the activist wrote: “After the Edo jailbreak, it’s almost impossible to pass By-Pass road and many other places in Benin after 6pm.

“The things some of you are supporting in Imo today will have repercussions tomorrow. And many criminal gangs will use IPOB’s name to operate and terrorize the people.

“Something terrible is happening in the Southeast and if care is not taken, it will be worse than Boko Haram. We need a new president urgently who will not divide the country along tribal and ethnic lines.

“When Boko Haram started causing trouble in Borno, some people were celebrating that it was good to fight the injustice they had suffered. Today, the story is different. I hope those celebrating the destruction in the SE today, don’t regret it tomorrow.”