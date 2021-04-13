Criminal Elements Planning Attacks On Airports, Says FG

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) has said it has been alerted by the Ministry of Aviation about plans to attack the nation’s airports.

This was contained in a memo signed by S.M. Mamman, FAAN deputy general manager of administration and logistics, and addressed to airport chiefs of security. According to the document seen by TheCable and dated April 9, 2021, airports on the list include those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos.

“I am directed to convey an alert from the Ministry of Aviation regarding security threats by criminal elements against Airports in Nigeria and to request for the immediate enumeration of necessary countermeasures for the protection of Airports/Facilities under your purview,” the memo reads.

“Specifically, the Airports top on the list for which criminals are considering carrying out attacks include those in Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos amongst others. However, all airports are hereby alerted and requested to operate at a heightened threat level.” The airport chiefs have been directed to “submit a list of existing and additional countermeasures to address the threats, along with their cost implications where applicable”.

Also, they are expected to urgently convene an emergency meeting of airport security committees “to review the status of airport security, jointly recommend appropriate measures and share responsibility for effective implementation”.