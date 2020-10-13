Credit Bureau Association, MSME Africa To Host MSME Business Webinar



The Credit Bureau Association of Nigeria (CBAN) in collaboration with MSME Africa Online will be hosting the first edition of their jointly organized MSME Business Webinar Series on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11am.

The theme of the webinar is: The Role of Credit Bureaus in Business Recovery and Sustainability.

The Speakers at the webinar are: Dr. ‘Tunde Popoola: MD/CEO, CRC Credit Bureau, Mrs. Jameelah Sharrieff – Ayedun: MD/CEO, CreditRegistry.The discussions will be moderated by Onome O. Ako, Executive Secretary, CBAN.

The Conveners of the webinar are: Mr. Seye Olurotimi, Founder, MSME Africa Online and Mr. Oladimeji O. Peters: Ag. MD/CEO, FirstCentral Credit Bureau & CBAN Chairman.

According to a statement by Seye Olurotimi, Founder of MSME Africa “this is the first in the series of our jointly organized MSME Business Webinar with the Credit Bureau Association of Nigeria and we are delighted about the collaboration and our partnership with the association.

“MSME Africa is all about empowering, enlightening and building the capacity of MSMEs and we are happy to know we have a partner in CBAN who shares similar passion. These series of webinar will help ensure that MSMEs are equipped with the right knowledge that will help them thrive and grow”

Oladimeji Peters , the Chairman of CBAN stated that Credit Bureaus are very important to the economy as no economy can really thrive without credit.

“If we must recover from the effect of the pandemic and build sustainable businesses, we must embrace the credit culture and of course, the credit bureaus have a frontline role to play”

He also said “We have done some level of awareness campaigns, deploying media in strategic places. We have had a number of conferences, seminars, roadshows and other programs. We have been on radio and television.

“Going forward, we plan to do more in the media, organize more enlightenment sessions and partner with other organizations like MSME Africa Online” Peters concluded.

The Credit Bureau Association of Nigeria (CBAN) was set up in 2012 by the three licensed Credit Bureaus in Nigeria to promote the development and use of credit reporting in Nigeria.

MSME Africa, a multi-faceted resource platform for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Africa. It is a platform for news, opportunities, events, articles and resources for MSMEs, Entrepreneurs and Startups

Kindly register for the webinar here: bit.ly/CBANMSMEWEBINAR

