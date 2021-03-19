COVID-19 Vaccines For Hajj Pilgrims – Lagos

The Lagos State Government has given assurances that #COVID19 vaccine will be administered on every Intending Pilgrim from the State before embarking on the Y2021 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, gave the assurance today while delivering his opening remarks at a training programme organised by the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for Schedule Officers, Ulamah and Hajj Guides.

He emphasised that the administration of Governor @jidesanwoolu, would do everything possible to ensure that each of the intending pilgrims is vaccinated despite the fact that the number of vaccines given to the State by the Federal Government is inadequate for the population.

Elegushi urged the participants to see their appointment as Schedule Officers, Ulamah and Hajj Guides as a call to the service of Allah and trust for which they would be held accountable by God on the day of judgement.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of the State and carry out their assignments to the best of their ability, noting that the participants are faced with a very sensitive assignment of seeing to the welfare of the intending pilgrims.

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. Rahman Ishola, expressed his appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their unflinching support to the Board.

He added that with their support, the Board is poised to successfully implement the administration’s policy of providing seamless Hajj experience for all its intending pilgrims irrespective of tribe, class and educational background.