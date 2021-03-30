COVID-19 Vaccine Not Mark Of The Beast, Take It – Prophet Iginla

The General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla has given his opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine.

DAILY POST reports that the vaccine has caused confusion and division in the Christendom, with some describing the vaccine as an unholy substance.

But Prophet Joshua Iginla has encouraged Christians to take the vaccine, as it is spiritually endorsed.

The prophet made this known during a live service in his church while explaining that some church leaders who have created a theory against taking the vaccine are insensitive because the vaccine will do more good than harm to the people.

He noted that some have described it as a mark of the beast, and a manifestation of the anti-Christ, but faulted this claim by backing it up with the scripture that the anti-Christ will never manifest until the saints are taken up in the rapture.

He also vowed that he will be taking the vaccine and show it publicly to his church members and all Christians in order to prove that the vaccine is harmless, and has a positive objective.

Continuing, he recalled that while he was young as a ‘barrack boy’, he took many vaccines against several infections with no side effects.

He, therefore, urged those inhabiting fears to overcome it and embrace the vaccine, as it will do no harm.

Daily Post