COVID-19 Vaccine Not Compulsory, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said it would not force Corps Members to take COVID-19 jab but advised that the vaccine is good for personal protection against contracting the deadly Coronavirus.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this today during a nationwide virtual address to the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Prospective Corps Members ahead of their official induction in the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps across the country.

He advised them to make themselves available to the officials from the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency whenever they visit their camps to administer the vaccine on camp participants.

“Adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols, don’t expose yourselves to danger and be vaccinated”, Ibrahim said.

He urged the Corps Members to abide by the Oath of Allegiance of the Scheme, NYSC bye-laws and NYSC Act in order to maintain good conduct during service.

“NYSC doesn’t harbour criminals, shun cultism, cybercrime and other social vices. You must be disciplined, committed, patriotic and maintain a good record throughout your service year”, he added.

He explained to them the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC namely; Orientation Course, Place of Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding up and Passing out Activities.

He urged them to approach the service with the spirit of patriotism, loyalty and dedication, commencing with the Orientation course, as assessment of Corps for NYSC President’s Honours Award and other categories of award starts from the Orientation camp.

Speaking further, the Director-General admonished them to take full advantage of the service year to empower themselves and also develop their host communities with viable projects that would impact positively their living standard.

He said, “ldentify the felt needs of your host communities and initiate laudable projects. Take full advantage of the service year and be exemplary in your conduct for others to follow”.

“Obey strictly all the rules in your place of Primary Assignments and host communities and also serve as good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme, your school and institutions”, he added.

Ibrahim advised the Corps Members to use Social Media to promote national unity and peaceful co-existence.

He tasked them to embrace the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme of the NYSC, with the in-camp and post-camp training that has been designed to expose them to vocational skills towards self-employment and wealth creation.

“We have our collaborating partners like the CBN, Bank of Industry among others that have been assisting Corps Members with loans to finance their businesses, please take advantage of the NYSC and tune your mindset to success”.

“Please take note of the security tips and don’t put yourself in harm’s way. You must be security conscious and identity with the security agencies wherever you are posted to. Avoid parties and night travelling because the Federal Government and NYSC care for your security”.

“If you want to travel, obtain written permission from NYSC because your employer doesn’t have the power to grant you permission and also don’t travel at night.”

“If you are going on a long journey cut the journey to pass the night once it’s six o clock. Don’t embark on any unauthorised journey and don’t endanger your safety”, the DG said.

Ibrahim also urged the Corps Members to embrace the Federal Government’s Seventy-Five Billion Naira Youth Trust Fund and National Young Farmers’ Scheme by which interested Corps Members in agric-business would be financially empowered.